Blackcats bash Breathitt County

JACKSON – Prestonsburg quarterback Wesley Hager and running back Ethan Varney couldn’t be stopped as Prestonsburg pushed its way past host Breathitt County 53-13 in a non-district high school football game on Friday night.

Prestonsburg improved to 2-1 with the win.

With the loss, Breathitt County dropped to 0-3.

The Blackcats rushed for a season-high 508 yards en route to the win. Leading Prestonsburg on the ground, Hager rushed 17 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Hager attempted only one pass in the early-season matchup.

Varney rushed seven times for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Prestonsburg prevailed.

Host Breathitt County was forced to play from behind early as much-improved Prestonsburg executed well offensively. Prestonsburg also thrived defensively in the non-district game.

The Blackcats led 20-7 at halftime and started to add to their lead shortly after intermission.

Prestonsburg extended its lead out to a 28-7 advantage in the third quarter and never allowed the Bobcats to cut the deficit into single digits.

Aiding the Prestonsburg rushing attack, Ryne Slone rushed two times for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Another Blackcat back, Bailey McCoy, rushed eight times for 26 yards in the winning effort.

“It was a good team effort, we rushed for over 500 yards and that tells us the offensive line along with our tight ends did a good job,” Prestonsburg Coach John DeRossett said. “We did not turn the ball over and we played a bunch of our players. The defense played better and our pass defense is getting better each week. We will continue to work hard in practice and get ready to play a really good Hazard team before we start district play.”

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Class 1A title contender Hazard for another non-district game on Friday, Sept. 16.

Prestonsburg set the tone early in its game on the road at Breathitt County. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Blackcats.jpg Prestonsburg set the tone early in its game on the road at Breathitt County. Ryne Slone rushed for one touchdown in Prestonsburg’s win over Breathitt County in Jackson County. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Ryne_Slone.jpg Ryne Slone rushed for one touchdown in Prestonsburg’s win over Breathitt County in Jackson County. Quarterback Wesley Hager led Prestonsburg in rushing in the victory over Breathitt County. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hager.jpg Quarterback Wesley Hager led Prestonsburg in rushing in the victory over Breathitt County.

Hager leads Prestonsburg rushing attack in win

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.