Bobcats drop non-district game to Magoffin County

BETSY LAYNE – Betsy Layne suffered its third straight loss in Week 3 of the Kentucky high school football season, falling to longtime rival Magoffin County. Visiting Magoffin County defeated the Bobcats 34-20.

Magoffin County claimed its first win under new head coach Justin Combs, improving to 1-3.

Betsy Layne dropped to 1-3 with the loss.

Leading Magoffin County to the win, quarterback Dillon Williams rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another score. Williams rushed 12 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Mullins split time with Williams at quarterback for the Hornets. Mullins completed 2-of-5 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown. Each Magoffin County quarterback threw an interception.

Mullins and Brady Whitaker hauled in one touchdown pass reception for the Hornets. Whitaker led the Hornets in receiving, reeling in three receptions for 113 yards and a score.

Betsy Layne quarterback Jordan Kendrick completed 7-of-18 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Kendrick hooked up with Trimble Dotson and Logan Layne on scoring passes in the setback.

Layne led Betsy Layne on the ground, rushing 14 times for 85 yards.

Corey Bias rushed 13 times for 75 yards and one touchdown as the Bobcats fell short of returning to the win column.

Defensively for Jonathan Parsons-coached Betsy Layne, Dotson and Jacob Williams recorded one interception apiece.

Colby Bentley led the Bobcats defensively, registering 13 tackles. Following Bentley in the tackles column for the Bobcats, Jeremiah Keathley delivered 11 stops.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Knott County Central for another non-district football game on Friday, Sept. 16.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

