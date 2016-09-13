Prestonsburg girls capture 15th Region title

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg blanked Paintsville 6-0 on Thursday to win the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 7-0-2.

Paintsville dropped to 4-4-1 with the loss.

Elizabeth Burchett recorded a hat trick to pace Prestonsburg.

Defensively, Hannah Stratton held Paintsvi9lle scoreless in the region title-clinching victory.

“I’m very happy with the way the girls played in the tournament,” said Prestonsburg Coach Paul Burchett. “Winning back-to-back All-A region titles is a great accomplishment for us. Prestonsburg had never won an All-A region title in girls’ soccer before last year and now we’ve won two in a row. One of our goals coming into the season was to get back to Frankfort for the All-A state and we’re now one game away from that. We do, however, have to shift our focus this week away from the All-A with two big district games on our plate at home versus Johnson Central and away at Paintsville. Another of our goals was to have the number one seed in the district tournament. And the two games this week are critical to us achieving that goal.”

Defense helped to push Prestonsburg to the championship.

“Our defense was outstanding in the All-A region,” Burchett added. “For the second year in a row, we didn’t give up a single goal, winning 10-0 versus Shelby Valley and 6-0 versus Paintsville. Junior keeper Hannah Stratton anchors our defense and they are really playing well and defending as a group. Another part of the defensive success we are having is the possession that we are able to maintain offensively. The more we can keep the ball, the easier the job will be for our defense. We were able to control both games in the All-A region by maintaining possession for the majority of both games and creating a lot of scoring chances. If we can keep the ball, be patient through the middle third and attack when we are in the final third, we will have success. If we can continue to do those things and defend the way we are, we feel like we can be competitive against anyone.”

Prestonsburg will face Bath County in the All “A” Classic on Saturday.

Lady Blackcats take back-to-back championships

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

