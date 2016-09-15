Kentucky Football: Heroes’ Day set for Sept. 17 game vs. New Mexico State

LEXINGTON – The University of Kentucky football program’s Heroes’ Day game has been set for Saturday (Sept. 17) when the Wildcats host New Mexico State, Kickoff for the Kentucky-New Mexico State game is set for 4 p.m.

The annual Heroes’ Day event honors all active, reserve and veteran members of the armed forces along with police, firefighters and first responders. Any members of the aforementioned groups are eligible to receive two complimentary tickets to the game by presenting a valid service ID, while supplies last. Any organization wishing to request group ticket information should email weareuk@uky.edu.

Tickets will be available at the Joe Craft Center ticket office beginning Monday, Sept. 12 and throughout the upcoming week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Tickets can also be picked them up on game day beginning at 10 a.m. at the Commonwealth Stadium ticket office, located between gates 9 and 10.

Among the tentative plans for the day are a football-field sized American flag for the national anthem, which will be presented by the UK Air Force ROTC and UK Army ROTC, recognition of personnel throughout the game and military VIPs in attendance. This year’s event will take place the week of the 15th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Performing the national anthem will be Caleb Ashby, a veteran on the war in Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom. Ashby is a former Sergeant (E-5) in the Ky Army National Guard, Fire Direction Sergeant for HHB 2/138 Field Artillery of Lexington, Ky., and an alumnus of the UK School of Music’s Voice and Opera Program.

The Wildcat Marching Band will also perform a special salute to military at halftime, complete with pyrotechnics.

Tickets – including season tickets, mini-packs and single-game tickets – for the remainder of Kentucky’s home schedule are available at UKFootballTix.com.