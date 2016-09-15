Girls’ Soccer: Prestonsburg tops Johnson Central, 5-1

PRESTONSBURG – The Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats showed no signs of a letdown earlier in the week. Fresh off of shutting out Paintsville 6-0 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game, Prestonsburg pulled away to beat visiting Johnson Central 5-1 in a 57th District girls’ soccer match on Tuesday.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 8-0-2.

Johnson Central dropped to 7-3-0 with the loss.

Prestonsburg and Johnson Central occupy two of the top three spots in the 15th Region girls’ soccer standings.

Elizabeth Burchett recorded a hat trick to lead Prestonsburg to the win. Accompanying Burchett in the Prestonsburg scoring column, Makayla Slone and Carly Burchett contributed one goal apiece.

Carly Burchett, Jillian Kidd, McKenzie Little, Makayla Ousley and Annabelle Trusty recorded one assist each as Prestonsburg pulled away to win convincingly.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Hannah Stratton held Johnson Central to one goal.

The loss a five-game winning streak for the Lady Eagles.

Prestonsburg, under the direction of head coach Paul Burchett, claimed its third straight win after battling to back-to-back ties with 15th Region foes, Lawrence County and Belfry. Through 10 games, Prestonsburg had outscored opponents 48-6 and was atop the 15th Region girls’ soccer standings.

Prestonsburg was visiting Paintsville on Thursday evening. Results from the Prestonsburg-Paintsville girls’ soccer game were unavailable at press time.

