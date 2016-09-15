Hager earns weekly award

PRESTONSBURG – After leading Prestonsburg past Breathitt County 53-13 in a non-district high school football game, senior Wesley Hager was honored earlier in the week. Hager was named the Hutch Chevrolet Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Leading Prestonsburg on the ground in the victory over former state powerhouse Breathitt County, Hager rushed 17 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Hager delivered two tackles for the Blackcats.

Hager has led much-improved Prestonsburg throughout the season. The Blackcats own a 2-1 record heading into a game on the road at Hazard. Prestonsburg has outscored its first three opponents 108-68.

Hager is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards during his senior season. Through three games, Hager has rushed 56 times for 474 yards and eight touchdowns. He made the move to quarterback for the Blackcats during the offseason.

Prestonsburg head coach John DeRossett was quick to compliment Hager on his performance in the Blackcats’ convincing victory.

“Wes is a winner in every facet of his life,” DeRossett confided. “He is smart, he can sing and he is an awesome athlete to coach. I am sure he would be the first guy to give credit to his teammates. He had over 250 yards rushing and also played a solid defensive game.”

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

