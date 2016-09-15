Blackcats prepared to visit Hazard

PRESTONSBURG – One week after beating Breathitt County 55-13 on the road in Jackson, Prestonsburg will visit Hazard for another non-district high school football game. Prestonsburg (2-1) has posted back-to-back wins over falling to defending state champion Pikeville in a season opener.

Prestonsburg, shaking off the loss to Pikeville, topped Sheldon Clark 41-8 for its first win in early-August.

“Hazard is a very good team,” DeRossett commented. “They return something like 19 of 22 starters, so they expect big things from this team. We watched a bunch of film and I see no weaknesses in any part of their game. They have a great tailback in the Smith kid and run and pass the ball with great success. On defense, they run hard to the ball and are solid tacklers. This will be a good game to help us get ready for district play.”

Prestonsburg has been busy preparing for Hazard throughout the week.

“We have a few players banged up from the Breathitt County game and we will have to play some different guys in their spots,” DeRossett added. “Hopefully we will come out ready to play in all phases of the game.”

Quarterback Wesley Hager and running back Ethan Varney have combined to rush for nearly 750 yards for the Blackcats.

Bailey McCoy leads the Prestonsburg defensive unit with 21 tackles.

Hazard suffered its first loss last week. Host Somerset beat the Bulldogs 33-15 on Friday night. Hazard is 3-1.

Through four games, Hazard has outscored opponents 121-101. The Bulldogs boast wins over Pineville, Fairview and Letcher County Central.

Running back Cory Smith leads the Hazard offensive unit. Smith has rushed 103 times for 816 yards and eight touchdowns in four games.

As a team, Hazard has rushed for 1,085 yards.

Bulldog quarterback Bailey Blair has completed 36-of-69 passes for 576 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jason Johnson has emerged as a leading receiver for the Bulldogs Johnson has hauled in 22 pass receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Kade Holland and Skylar Pelfrey lead the Breathitt County defense with 33 and 32 tackles, respectively.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Hazard football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Prestosburg quarterback Wesley Hager rushed for 262 yards in the Blackcats’ win over Breathitt County. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_WesleyHager.jpg Prestosburg quarterback Wesley Hager rushed for 262 yards in the Blackcats’ win over Breathitt County.

Prestonsburg carries momentum into matchup

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.