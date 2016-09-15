Battle of the Beavers finale set

HI HAT – South Floyd and Allen Central are set to meet on the gridiron one last time in what has been a heated high school football series.

“The Battle of the Beavers” has been played out on high school football fields in Right Beaver and Left Beaver 23 times. South Floyd owns a 13-10 lead in the high school football series but the two county rivals have split the last four meetings. Allen Central defeated South Floyd 38-12 in 2015 and is rolling early in the current campaign.

The Raiders and Rebels are headed in opposite directions.

South Floyd is 0-3 and has been outscored 115-18.

Allen Central is 3-0 and has outscored opponents 128-36.

South Floyd and Allen Central high schools are set to consolidate to form Floyd County Central High School.

As a team, Allen Central has rushed for 642 yards. Cameron Evans leads the Rebels in rushing. Evans has rushed 15 times for 235 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Dylan Caudill and running backs Jesse Brown and Steven Hoard are also contributing offensively for the Rebels. Caudill has completed 11-of-13 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Evans, Caudill, Howard, Chase Caudill and Josh King lead the Allen Central defensive unit.

The Rebels own wins over Phelps, Morgan County and Jenkins. Allen Central rolled over Jenkins 52-8 in a home opener on Friday, Sept. 9.

Veteran head coach Jeremy Hall guides the Rebels.

South Floyd has struggled offensively in each of its first three games in the 2016 season. Visiting Knott County Central shut out the Raiders 47-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. South Floyd has suffered additional losses to Betsy Layne and Harlan.

The Raiders are under the guidance of second-year head coach Chad Hall.

Kickoff for the South Floyd-Allen Central football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Raider Field.

Allen Central (3-0) will visit South Floyd on Friday night. The Rebels and Raiders are set to meet for the final time. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RebelFootball-1.jpg Allen Central (3-0) will visit South Floyd on Friday night. The Rebels and Raiders are set to meet for the final time. Rebel defensive player Jesse Brown (44) dove in to make a stop on a Jenkins rusher. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RebelFootball-2.jpg Rebel defensive player Jesse Brown (44) dove in to make a stop on a Jenkins rusher. Allen Central running back Steven Howard (14) picked up yardage during the Rebels’ home game versus Jenkins. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RebelFootball-3.jpg Allen Central running back Steven Howard (14) picked up yardage during the Rebels’ home game versus Jenkins.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

