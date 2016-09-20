Blackcats fall at Hazard

HAZARD – Host Hazard prevented Prestonsburg from pulling off an an upset on Friday night, defeating the Blackcats 41-6.
Longtime high school football rivals, Hazard and Prestonsburg met for a non-district game.
With the win, Class A state title contender Hazard improved to 3-1.
Prestonsburg dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
The Blackcats scored first but couldn’t maintain their early momentum. Prestonsburg was limited throughout the non-district game as Hazard pulled away to win convincingly.
Leading Hazard to the win, running back Cory Smith rushed 17 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
As a team, Hazard rushed for 287 yards. Another Hazard running back, Trajon Campbell, added a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Faring well through the air, Hazard quarterback Bailey Blair completed 10-of-18 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
Kade Holland was on the receiving end of a scoring strike from Blair, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass reception.
Holland led the Hazard defensive effort with 10 solo tackles.
Putting the non-district loss behind it, Prestonsburg has turned its focus to Shelby Valley. The Blackcats will visit Shelby Valley for a Class 2A, District 8 opener on Friday, Sept. 23. Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Shelby Valley game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Robinson Creek.
