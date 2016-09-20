Blackcats fall at Hazard

HAZARD – Host Hazard prevented Prestonsburg from pulling off an an upset on Friday night, defeating the Blackcats 41-6.

Longtime high school football rivals, Hazard and Prestonsburg met for a non-district game.

With the win, Class A state title contender Hazard improved to 3-1.

Prestonsburg dropped to 2-2 with the loss.

The Blackcats scored first but couldn’t maintain their early momentum. Prestonsburg was limited throughout the non-district game as Hazard pulled away to win convincingly.

Leading Hazard to the win, running back Cory Smith rushed 17 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

As a team, Hazard rushed for 287 yards. Another Hazard running back, Trajon Campbell, added a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Faring well through the air, Hazard quarterback Bailey Blair completed 10-of-18 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Kade Holland was on the receiving end of a scoring strike from Blair, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass reception.

Holland led the Hazard defensive effort with 10 solo tackles.

Putting the non-district loss behind it, Prestonsburg has turned its focus to Shelby Valley. The Blackcats will visit Shelby Valley for a Class 2A, District 8 opener on Friday, Sept. 23. Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Shelby Valley game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Robinson Creek.

Ethan Varney (1) picked up yardage for the Blackcats as Prestonsburg visited Hazard for a non-district high school football game on Friday night. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Ethan-Varney.jpg Ethan Varney (1) picked up yardage for the Blackcats as Prestonsburg visited Hazard for a non-district high school football game on Friday night. Prestonsburg quarterback Wesley Hager (10) looked to pass down the field during the Blackcats’ game at Hazard. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Wesley-Hager.jpg Prestonsburg quarterback Wesley Hager (10) looked to pass down the field during the Blackcats’ game at Hazard. Chase Stephens (51) looked to block for teammate Ethan Varney on Friday night. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Chase_Stephens.jpg Chase Stephens (51) looked to block for teammate Ethan Varney on Friday night.

Smith’s rushing, Blair’s passing lead Bulldogs

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

