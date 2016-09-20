Rebels blank Raiders, 50-0

HI HAT – Allen Central dominated in the 2016 Shorty Jamerson Bowl on Friday night, blanking host South Floyd 50-0 to remain unbeaten.

The Rebels and Raiders met on the gridiron for the final time as consolidation is nearing. Allen Central and South Floyd high schools are slated to combine to form Floyd County Central High School in 2017.

The Rebels and Raiders hooked up for a non-district game.

With the win, Allen Central moved to 5-0.

Remaining winless, South Floyd slipped to 0-4 with the loss.

The Rebels, under the guidance of head coach Jeremy Hall, controlled the contest from start to finish.

Jesse Brown hauled in two touchdown pass receptions and rushed for another score to lead visiting Allen Central to the win.

Brown grabbed two catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Brown rushed twice for 42 yards and one score.

Allen Central quarterback Dylan Caudill completed both of his pass attempts for touchdowns. Caudill finished 2-of-2 for 121 yards and two touchdowns through the air for the Rebels.

Steven Howard led Allen Central on the ground, rushing four times for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Another Allen Central running back, Dustin Huff, rushed for one touchdown as the Rebels prevailed.

Defensively for the Rebels, Howard registered a team-high eight tackles and Josh King returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

Both Allen Central and South Floyd are due back on the field on Friday, Sept. 23. The Rebels are scheduled to host East RIdge for a Class 2A, District 8 opener. In another matchup, South Floyd is slated to entertain Pikeville for a Class A, District 8 opener. Kickoff for each game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Allen Central quarterback Dylan Caudill (18) handed off to teammate Cameron Evans as the Rebels visited the South Floyd Raiders. Steven Howard gained ground for Allen Central against county rival South Floyd during the Shorty Jamerson Bowl. South Floyd's Elijah Cotton attempted to pick up yardage against visiting Allen Central on Friday night.

