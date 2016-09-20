Prestonsburg beats Bath County, advances in All ‘A’

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg pulled away to beat 16th Region champion Bath County 4-1 in the sectional round of the All “A” Classic girls’ soccer tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Blackcats earned their 10th win in the 2016 season.

With the win, 15th Region champion Prestonsburg improved to 10-0-2 and advanced in the All “A” Classic.

Bath County dropped to 7-6-1 with the loss.

Elizabeth Burchett paced Prestonsburg offensively, scoring two goals. Accompanying Burchett in the Prestonsburg scoring column, Carly Burchett contributed one goal.

Jillian Kidd, McKenzie Little and Makayla Ousley distributed one assist apiece for the Lady Blackcats in the victory.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Hannah Stratton limited Bath County to only one goal in the tournament match.

Myra Oldfield scored Prestonsburg’s only goal in the loss.

Defensively for Bath County, goalkeeper Deana Willoughby allowed four goals.

Through its first dozen games, Paul Burchett-coached Prestonsburg has outscored opponents 53-7.

Prestonsburg advances to meet Third Region champion Owensboro Catholic in the All “A” Classic State Tournament at Capital View Park in Frankfort Saturday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Sept. 25. Owensboro Catholic beat Todd County Central 11-0 on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.