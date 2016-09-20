Lady Blackcats win Cardinal Classic at Sheldon Clark

INEZ – The Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats captured a tournament title over the weekend, winning the Cardinal Classic at Sheldon Clark on Saturday.

Prestonsburg exited the weekend 11-6.

The Lady Blackcats defeated Phelps 3-0 (21-16, 23-21, 21-10) in the championship match of the Cardinal Classic.

In its opening match in the Sheldon Clark-hosted tournament, Prestonsburg blanked Piarist School 2-0 (21-13, 21-19).

Continuing to play well in its second match in the Cardinal Classic, Prestonsburg topped Phelps 2-0 (21-11, 22-20).

The Lady Blackcats shut out tournament host Sheldon Clark 3-0 (21-16, 23-21, 21-10) in their third match in the Cardinal Classic.

“The girls played together and worked as a team,” Prestonsburg Coach Bobby Hackworth commented. “Alexandera Goble averaged about six blocks a game and played the net with about five kills per game. Kirstin Raines averaged about three blocks and four kills per game and Allison Hall averaged about six kills a game, hitting it very hard. Olivia Lowe did a great job of finding the open spaces on the floor and setting. Sara Boyd did a great job of digging and setting. Taylor Meade came off the bench and gave us a spark with her serves. She averaged about two aces per game and the other teams had a difficult time of digging her ball.”

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

