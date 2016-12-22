Commission members to meet in special-called meeting Jan. 6

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has updated its agenda for a special called meeting to be held at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time) Jan. 6. The complete agenda is posted on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website at fw.ky.gov.

The Department hosted a comprehensive elk seminar in Hazard in November for the Commission and hosted public comment to discuss the future of Kentucky’s elk herd.

That discussion led the Commission in December to move toward increasing the herd at a faster rate by decreasing the number of cow elk tags for the 2017 season by 200. Their objectives were to allow for greater hunter opportunity in the future, and to allow elk to be distributed to lower density areas for hunting and viewing within the elk restoration zone.

The purpose of the Commission’s January 6 special-called meeting is to consider additional steps toward its objective for long-term hunter opportunity. The Commission will vote on a proposed regulation change to the elk hunting season dates. The proposal includes possibly shortening the elk season.

The proposal to eliminate elk hunting during modern gun deer season has been removed from the agenda. Additional update items for discussion include possible antler restrictions on bull elk, wounded game retrieval, wanton waste and establishment of restricted hunting areas for elk viewing.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings are open for the public. Sessions are conducted at the Arnold Mitchell Building on the main campus of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife headquarters is located at 1 Sportsman’s Lane (formerly 1 Game Farm Road) in Frankfort. The entrance is located off U.S. 60, approximately 1½ miles west of U.S. 127.