Slone leads Rebels past visiting June Buchanan

EASTERN – After being held scoreless in the first half, Kolby Slone netted 19 points following the intermission break to lead host Allen Central past June Buchanan 70-55 in a non-district boys’ high school basketball game at J.E. Campbell Arena on Saturday.

With the win, Allen Central halted a four-game losing skid and evened its record to 4-4.

June Buchanan slipped to 0-7 with the loss.

Allen Central owned a lead at the conclusion of each quarter. The Rebels started strong, outscoring June Buchanan 19-9 in the first quarter. But homestanding Allen Central clung to a slim 23-21 lead at halftime.

Allen Central managed to add to its lead early in the second half. The Rebels outscored June Buchanan 23-18 in the third quarter.

Accompanying Slone in double figures for the Rebels, Ethan Smith-Mills scored 17 points and Dylan Caudill chipped in 16 points.

Both Allen May and Cameron Nelson finished one field goal sky of reaching double figures for the Rebels, posting eight points apiece.

Chase Caudill completed the Allen Central individual scoring, chipping in two points for the Rebels.

Allen Central, under the direction of head coach Brad Short, finished 8-of-12 from the free throw line.

June Buchanan featured four scorers in double figures. Lucas Hall led the Crusaders with a team-high 15 points.

Elijah Branham scored 13 points, Caleb Cox contributed 11 points and Evan Caudill added 10 points for June Buchanan in the loss.

Dalton McCown rounded out the June Buchanan individual scoring, chipping in six points.

June Buchanan was 5-of-11 from the free throw line in the losing effort.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

