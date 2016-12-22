Raiders suffer two-point loss to Powell County

HI HAT – Host South Floyd fell short in a bid to beat visiting Powell County over the weekend. Powell County, a familiar foe from the neighboring 14th Region, edged South Floyd 74-72 in an early-season boys’ high school basketball game at Raider Arena on Saturday.

The loss stopped a four-game South Floyd winning streak. Prior to falling over the weekend, South Floyd had notched four consecutive wins over Jenkins, Allen Central, Prestonsburg and Hazard.

With the loss, South Floyd slipped to 4-2.

Powell County improved to 6-2 with the win.

South Floyd shot 40 percent (28-of-70) from the field. But the Raiders were only 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.

South Floyd shot 87.5 percent (14-of-16) from the free throw line.

Longtime rivals, South Floyd and Powell County swapped leads throughout the early-season boys’ high school basketball matchup.

Three Raiders reached double figures in the scoring column.

Brady Conn led the Raiders with a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 19 rebounds.

Following Conn in the South Floyd scoring column, JR Tackett added 19 points. Tackett, who was ranked as one of the 15th Region’s Top 10 boys’ basketball players in the preseason, connected for one of South Floyd’s two 3-point field goals in the short effort.

Joining Conn and Tackett in double figures, Blake Johnson posted 11 points for the Raiders.

In other individual scoring for the host team, James Isaac delivered eight points, Shane Kidd tossed in seven points and Jacob Collins contributed four points.

South Floyd is currently competing in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Complete coverage of South Floyd’s stint in the Smoky Mountain Classic will appear in an edition of The Floyd County Times next week.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

