Bobcats fall to Phelps

BETSY LAYNE – The Betsy Layne Bobcats remained winless over the weekend. Visiting Phelps pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 55-41 in a non-district boys’ high school basketball game at the Dome on Saturday.

With the loss, Betsy Layne slipped to 0-8.

Phelps improved to 2-4 with the win.

Betsy Layne shot 34 percent (16-of-47) from the field. The Bobcats were only 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 35 percent (7-of-20) from the free throw line.

The Bobcats found themselves limited both inside around the goal and outside away from the basket during the non-district clash between 15th Region rivals.

Grant Orsborn was the only Bobcat player to reach double figures in the scoring column. Orsborn led the Bobcats with a team-high 16 points.

Narrowly missing double figures, Lance Hall netted nine points for the Bobcats in the loss.

Other scorers for Betsy Layne in the non-district boys’ basketball affair included Nathan Hall (five points), Colby Bentley (four points), Zach Bentley (two points), Jordan Frazier (two points), Byron Hammond (two points) and Nathaniel Mims (one point).

Hammond and Jordan Kendrick led the Bobcats inside, grabbing five rebounds apiece.

As a team, Betsy Layne claimed 24 rebounds in the setback.

Longtime 15th Region rivals, Betsy Layne and Phelps met for the first time in the 2016-17 season. Betsy Layne is slated to visit Phelps in the second half of the 2016-17 season on January 24.

This week, along with several other Kentucky boys’ high school basketball teams, Betsy Layne is in Gatlinburg, Tenn., competing in the Smoky Mountain Classic.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times.

