AMS A-Team wins title at KBA

LEXINGTON – The Adams Middle School boys’ basketball program excelled in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase held at the Kentucky Basketball Academy (KBA) over the weekend. The Adams A-Team won a tournament championship and the Blackcat B-Team finished second in its tournament. On the C-Team level, Adams placed in the top eight out of 20 teams.

The Adams A-Team defeated Morton 45-29 in a championship game.

“We wanted to travel to face some stiff competition and I felt this was a good weekend of basketball against some high caliber teams,” Adams Coach Doug Hopkins said. “Our teams were tested during this tournament. I was pleased on how they responded. We faced bigger opponents and held our own. Hopefully this will get us prepared when we return to play in the State Middle School Tournaments at the KBA in Lexington. I thought our boys stepped up their play, forcing them to play a full game with intensity.”

The Blackcats are looking to carry some momentum over from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.

“We are looking to finish the season strong,” Hopkins said. “We will travel to play Clay County and Rowan County, knowing this will help us come tournament time. We are hosting the Kentucky Farm Bureau Holiday Middle School Classic December 27-30 at Adams Middle School. We have nine teams competing in this Tournament. This will be a great week of basketball.”

Hopkins was quick to compliment his coaching staff and Adams Middle School administration.

“I would like to give thanks to my assistant coaches – Chuck Rowe, Brent Rose and Justin Allen – for their help . These gentlemen have been a huge asset to the team and program. It makes my job a lot easier with having them on the staff. I would like to give a big congratulations to Coach Justin Allen and Coach Thomas Nairn for winning the K-5 Tournament this past week. This is the first time an elementary school has gone back-to-back in the boys division. I would also like to thank Principal Tommy Poe and Assistant Principal Johnene Ison for all their support and helping us travel to Lexington. We have one of the best middle school athletic directors around in Sherman Holliday. He helps in anyway that we ask of him.”

More on the Adams A-Team’s trek to the title follows.

A-Team – Adams 45, Morton 29 (Championship Game): After carrying a hard-fought 20-19 lead into halftime, Adams pulled away to defeat longtime middle school powerhouse Morton 45-29 in the A-team championship game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Doug Hopkins, outscored Morton 9-4 in the third quarter and started the fourth period on a 16-0 run.

Jake Hyden led Adams with 16 points. Accompanying Hyden in double figures, Jaxon Watts added 10 points for the Blackcats.

Devin Hall scored seven points, Caleb Hager six points, Zack Thompson four points and Colby Fugate two points for Adams in the victory.

A-Team – Adams 41, East Bernstadt 21: Jaxon Watts poured in a game-high 18 points to lead Adams past East Bernstadt 41-21 and allow the Blackcats to advance in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase.

The productive Watts tossed in 11 points in the third quarter.

Watts was the only Blackcat to reach double figures in the scoring column. Devin Hall and Gunner Williams added eight points apiece for Adams in the victory.

Other scorers for Adams in the win include Zack Thompson, Grant Justice, Karston Poe, Caleb Hager, Jake Hyden and Colby Fugate.

A-Team – Adams 46, Woodford County 25: Jaxon Watts scored a team-high 10 points as Adams defeated Woodford County 46-25 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase.

Additional scorers for the Blackcats in the winning effort were Karston Poe (eight points), Devin Hall (seven points), Colby Fugate (six points), Zack Thompson (two points) and Caleb Hager (two points).

A-Team – Adams 29, Royal Springs 20: Colby Fugate tossed in 10 points to lead Adams past Royal Springs 29-20 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase.

Narrowly missing double figures, Jaxon Watts netted nine points for the Blackcats.

Jake Hyden followed, adding four points for Adams in the hard-fought win.

Rounding out the Adams individual scoring, Zack Thompson, Caleb Hager and Gunner Williams chipped in two points apiece.

The Adams B-Team lost to McCreary County in overtime in a championship game.

B-Team – McCreary County 54, Adams 52 (OT) (Championship Game): Talented young Blackcat Colby Fugate scored a game-high 25 points but it wasn’t enough to lift Adams to a win in the championship game of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase as McCreary County edged Adams 54-52 in overtime.

Accompanying Fugate in double figures, Payton Burke scored 12 points and Isaiah Collins contributed 10 points for the Blackcats.

The Adams B-Team suffered its first loss to another seventh grade team.

B-Team – Adams 38, Woodford County 32: The Adams B-Team moved through pool play undefeated thanks to a 38-32 win over Woodford County in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase.

Isaiah Collins led Adams with 11 points.

Finishing directly behind Collins in the Adams scoring column, Payton Burke added 10 points.

Connor Fugate scored seven points and Colby Fugate chipped in six points for the Blackcats.

Matt Burchett and Matthew Davis chipped in two points apiece to round out the Adams individual scoring.

B-Team – Adams 38, Jeffersonville, Ind. 32: High-scoring Colby Fugate scorched the nets for a game-high 24 points to lead Adams past Jeffersonville, Ind., 38-32.

B-Team – Adams 42, Royal Springs 30: Colby Fugate posted 17 points to lead Adams over Royal Springs, 42-30.

Joining Fugate in double figures, Isaiah Collins contributed 10 points for the Blackcats.

Payton Burke (seven points), Matthew Davis (six points) and Connor Fugate provided additional scoring for Adams in the win.

C-Team – Adams 43, Woodford County 23: Adams used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Woodford County 43-23 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Middle School Showcase.

Connor Fugate and Ryan Rose led Adams with nine points apiece.

The rest of the Adams individual scoring broke down as follows: Hopkins (9), Goble (8), Little (5) and Jarvis (4).

C-Team – Morton 45, Adams 41: Morton dealt the Adams C-Team its first loss of the season, defeating the Blackcats 45-41.

Connor Fugate scored 19 points for the Blackcats in the loss.

Ryan Rose scored eight points and Ethan Jarvis added six points for Adams in the setback.

The rest of the Adams individual scoring broke down as follows: Lawson (4), Salisbury (2), Little (2).

C-Team – Williamsburg 44, Adams 42: Connor Fugate erupted for a game-high 29 points but Adams still fell short as Williamsburg claimed a hard-fought 44-42 win.

Ryan Rose scored eight points and Ethan Jarvis and Wesley Salisbury chipped in three points apiece for the Blackcats in the loss.

