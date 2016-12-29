Justice to compete in national event

BETSY LAYNE – James Justice, a local man from Betsy Layne, has been bodybuilding and weightlifting since he was a teenager. But just this year, Justice began powerlifting.

“I have always loved the old style strong man competitions and as I get older, although I still enjoy body building, I enjoy training for strength and endurance,” said Justice.

Earlier this month, Justice competed in the United States Powerlifting Association state meet in Louisville where he not only set a state record in his division, but also qualified to compete in the nationals in Las Vegas.

Now, Justice is preparing to travel to Las Vegas to compete in only his fourth powerlifting competition.

When ask about his training method or workout routine, Justice confided he is consistent in going to the gym daily, eating healthy, and above all, giving the glory to God for his success in powerlifting.

“Powerlifting and strength training is a lifestyle,” said Justice. “You can’t expect to go to the gym two or three days a week and be the best. You can’t eat junk and expect to be healthy. Diet is a bad word. No one has ever succeeded by dieting. Yeah, you may lose a few pounds, but you have to commit your lifestyle to eating healthy and exercising. For me, it’s about living a clean healthy spiritual life.”

When asked if he plans to do anything differently as he prepares to compete at a national level, Justice said he will continue to do what he has always done.

“Eating healthy, getting enough rest and making sure to get enough vitamins is very important,” said Justice. “Also, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is important to an athlete in any sport.”

Justice will travel to Las Vegas on January 6. He will compete in the United States Powerlifting Association’s national competition January 7-9. The event will be held at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Local competitor excelling in powerlifting

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

