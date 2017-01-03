Comeback Bears strike again, win Leigh Valley Classic women’s title

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – For the second time in four days, the University of Pikeville women’s bowling team put together an incredible comeback, this time around winning the Lehigh Valley Classic on Friday after trailing by 250 pins with eight games to play.

Make it two straight Tier 1 championships for the Bears during their holiday trip to Pennsylvania, which also included winning the Keystone Quaker Classic on Wednesday.

The Bears entered the day 180 pins out of first place after the five team games bowled on Thursday. When the 20 Baker-format games started, things didn’t immediately go well as UPIKE gradually lost pins on the lead during the first 12 games.

But over the final eight, there was no better team in the building than the Bears as they came together as a team and claimed the championship over Campbellsville by 35 pins. UPIKE finished with a total pin fall of 8,575, followed by 8,540 for Campbellsville and Notre Dame (Ohio) rounding out the top three with 8,382.

Jenna Coldiron paced the Bears individually for the second straight event, finishing 12th overall with 965 pins, including a high game of 226. Karlee Evans and Megan Hedgespeth finished 14th and 15th, respectively with scores of 959 and 955, while Christine Johnston took 18th place with 910 pins.

Evans posted the highest game score on the team with a 256 and Hedgespeth was next with a 247. Notre Dame’s Brittany Ferrara took the individual title with 1,070 pins and a high game of 268.

UPIKE has things rolling so far this season, taking first place in seven of its nine events bowled. The Bears will be back on the lanes at the Buckeye Baker Classic on Jan. 14-15 in Columbus, Ohio.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UPIKEWomensBowling.jpg