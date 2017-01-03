Lady Raiders finish 1-2 in J.P. Deaton Classic

JACKSON – The South Floyd Lady Raiders compiled a 1-2 record in the J.P. Deaton Classic at Breathitt County Wednesday-Friday.

South Floyd dropped games to eventual champion Perry County Central and Lee County during the Breathitt County-hosted hoops tournament. In between the losses, South Floyd notched a win over Boone County, an opponent out of Northern Kentucky.

More on South Floyd’s three-game stint in the holiday girls’ high school basketball tournament follows.

Perry County Central 83, South Floyd 68: Current 14th Region frontrunner Perry County Central pulled away to defeat South Floyd 83-68 in the first round of the J.P. Deaton Classic at Breathitt County on Wednesday.

Lindsey Proffitt poured in a game-high 37 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Perry County Central to the victory.

Accompanying Proffitt in double figures in the Perry County Central scoring column and registering a double-double, Sydni Hall added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Commodores.

Aiding the Perry County Central attack, Cassie Fields delivered 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Commodores connected on 22 of 30 foul shots en route to the win.

Taylor Berger delivered a double-double to lead the Lady Raiders. Berger paced South Floyd with 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Joining Berger in double figures, Cheyann Light tossed in 13 points and Kaylee Moore added 10 points for the Lady Raiders.

Katie Moore scored nine points, Brooke Stumbo eight points, Jesse Tackett six points and Kennedy Blevins two points for South Floyd in the setback.

The Lady Raiders lost despite shooting 50 percent (21-of-42) from the field.

South Floyd 62, Boone County 51: Three South Floyd players reached double figures in the scoring column as the Lady Raiders pulled away to beat Boone County 62-51 in the second round of the J.P. Deaton Classic at Breathitt County on Thursday.

Katie Moore and Taylor Berger led South with double-doubles. Moore scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Lady Raiders. Finishing one carom shy of her teammate’s effort, Berger added 14 points and 12 rebounds of her own.

Kaylee Moore contributed 10 points for the Lady Raiders in the win.

Additional scorers for South Floyd in the victory were Cheyann Light (seven points), Brooke Stumbo (six points) and Jesse Tackett (six points).

Boone County shot just 32.1 percent (18-of-56) from the field. The Lady Rebels were only 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

Zyah Beal led Boone County with a team-best 15 points. Joining Beal in double figures for the Lady Rebels, Kylie Anderson and Maleah Hirn netted 11 points apiece.

Another Boone County player, Tessa Gieske, narrowly missed double figures, finishing with nine points.

Lee County 70, South Floyd 66: Much-improved Lee County managed to outlast South Floyd 70-66 in the final round of the J.P. Deaton Classic at Breathitt County on Friday.

With the loss, South Floyd dropped to 9-5.

Lee County, which improved to 7-3, shot 43.1 percent (22-of-51) from the field. The Lady Cats fared even better beyond the arc, draining 8-of-13 3-point field goal attempts (61.5 percent).

Lee County also shot 75 percent (18-of-24) from the free throw line.

Hannah Kash led Lee County with a game-high 26 points. Following behind Kash in the Lee County scoring column, Hannah Ross contributed 10 points, while Peyton Henry and Abigail Hogan posted eight points apiece.

Cheyann Light paced South Floyd with a team-high 22 points.

Accompanying Light in double figures for the Lady Raiders, Katie Moore contributed 17 points.

Kaylee Moore and Jesse Tackett chipped in eight points apiece for the Lady Raiders in the four-point loss.

Rounding out the South Floyd individual scoring, Brooke Stumbo and Taylor Berger added six points and five points, respectively.

The Lady Raiders shot 49.1 percent (26-of-53) from the field in the short effort.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

