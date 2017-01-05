Bobcats suffer lopsided loss to Mercer County

CAMPBELLSVILLE – Betsy Layne didn’t have long to celebrate its first win of the 2016-17 season. One day after outlasting Metcalfe County 84-83 in double overtime, Betsy Layne had to face Mercer County in the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic. A contender for the 12th Region title, Mercer County moved ahead early and pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 82-24 in the Campbellsville-hosted tournament on Friday (Dec. 30).

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 1-13.

Mercer County improved to 10-4 with the win.

The Titans shot 48.6 percent (34-of-70) from the field. Mercer County was 5-of-20 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

The Titans shot 75 percent (9-of-12) from the free throw line.

Dominating inside, Mercer County outrebounded the Bobcats 41-14.

Trevon Faulkner paced Betsy Layne with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Rhyan Lanham was the only other Mercer County player to reach double figures in the scoring column. Lanham netted 14 points for the Titans in the convincing victory.

Mercer County featured 11 different scorers in a balanced offensive effort. Nathan Tatum flirted with double figures, tossing in nine points for the Titans.

Gunnar Gillis added 10 rebounds for Mercer County, which notched its second straight win.

Betsy Layne shot only 31.8 percent (7-of-22) from the field. The Bobcats were 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from the free throw line.

Bryon Hammond paced the Bobcats with eight points and seven rebounds. Additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the loss were Lance Hall (five points), Joshua Hall (three points), Nathan Hall (three points), Jordan Kendrick (three points), Trimble Dotson (one point) and Jordan Frazier (one point).

By Steve LeMaster

