Frasure concludes redshirt freshman season at MSU

MOREHEAD – Prestonsburg High School graduate Dalton Frasure completed his redshirt freshman season with the Morehead State University football program in the fall.

Now, Frasure is looking forward to spring practice.

Frasure, a tight end, will complete for playing time when the Eagles open spring practice later in the offseason. He has been working out in the weightroom throughout the fall and winter.

The Prestonsburg High School graduate excelled as a Blackcat throughout his prep career. Frasure (6-3, 230) was the 2015 Class 2A, District 8 Player of the Year after leading Prestonsburg during his season season.

Frasure rushed for 4,489 career yards and 66 touchdowns during his high school career. He rushed for 1,614 yards as a junior and picked up 1,430 yards on the ground as a senior. Frasure piled up 1,162 career receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns via catches as a high school football player. A versatile performer, Frasure played on defense for the Blackcats as a junior and senior, amassing 119 total tackles.

Frasure was a four-time all-district and all-region selection. He was named all-state three times. Frasure was named to the 2016 Class of the Commonwealth Team after helping Prestonsburg win two regional titles.

