Shepherd named ALC Female Athlete of the Week

PIPPA PASSES – Hueysville native Amber Shepherd has been named the Alice Lloyd College Female Athlete of the Week.

Shepherd, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, continues to lead the Lady Eagles. A senior, Shepherd been a leader for the Alice Lloyd women’s basketball program throughout her career.

A former Allen Central Middle School Lady Rebel, Shepherd led Alice Lloyd to a key River States Conference victory earlier in the season.

Shepherd thrived in the Lady Eagles’ 69-56 win over Indiana University Southeast. She scored a game-high 30 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists for Alice Lloyd in the win. Shepherd drained 56.2 percent of her shot attempts from the floor (9-of-16 field goals, 5-of-10 3-point field goals) and shot 87.5 percent (7-of-8) from the free throw line.

