Johnson named All-American

PAINTSVILLE – After helping lead the Johnson Central football team to the 2016 Class 4A state title, linebacker Devin Johnson has been named a Freshman All-American.

Johnson was named to the 2016 MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team on Friday, Jan. 6. The Johnson Central standout earned a spot on MaxPreps’ First Team Defense.

Heading into the 2016 Class 4A state championship game, Johnson had already posted over 60 tackles. Starting at linebacker for the state title team as a freshman, Johnson ranked as the Golden Eagles’ fourth-leading tackler.

Johnson Central ended the 2016 season 14-1 after shutting out previously undefeated Franklin-Simpson 48-0 in the Class 4A state title game.

Johnson exited the 2016 season with 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He competed in the U.S. Army National Combine in San Antonio last weekend and has an invite to Nike Football’s The Opening in Cleveland in April.

Prior to his freshman season, Johnson helped lead the Johnson County Middle School football program to back-to-back state championships.

Players from Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Washington, Louisiana, Texas, New York and Georgia accompany Johnson on the first team defensive unit.

Madison Southern offensive lineman Dane Jackson was the only other freshman from Kentucky to land an honor from MaxPreps. Jackson was named to MaxPreps’ Second Team Offense. He is the younger brother of Drake Jackson, a center for the University of Kentucky football team.

Johnson and the younger Jackson are former Team Kentucky teammates and competed together in the 2015 FBU National Championship tournament.

Johnson Central freshman linebacker Devin Johnson tackled Belfry junior running back Derek Wellman during a regular-season finale on October 28, 2016. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Devin_Johnson-1.jpg Johnson Central freshman linebacker Devin Johnson tackled Belfry junior running back Derek Wellman during a regular-season finale on October 28, 2016.

Linebacker among nation’s top freshmen

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.