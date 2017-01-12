Former Blackcats visit

PRESTONSBURG – Several former Prestonsburg High School football players have paid visits over the past week, returning home to reminisce and catch up with Coach John DeRossett and other Blackcat coaches.

“We always want our players to come back and visit,” DeRossett said. “Most of the time, you get to see them at Christmas break if they are in college.”

Multiple former Blackcats continue to play football in college. Others are coaching in the college or high school ranks.

“We have great alumni of our program that have gone on to do great things,” DeRossett commented. “Just the other day, my wife Linda’s mom, Clara, broke her arm and while at Pikeville Medical Center I bet we saw at least 10 young people from our school who are doctors, nurses, therapists, radiologists and office staff working that day. They all took time to stop by and check on Clara and ask about school and the team. Every one of them has that ‘remember that time coach’ story. I tell them the story again and we laugh and have some good memories. I was sawing up a tree the other day and Nathan Leslie pulls in. We talk and share football ideas for a couple of hours. He showed me another ring he has gotten as a coach at Trinity High School.”

Prestonsburg concluded the 2016 season 6-5. DeRossett-coached players have succeeded in all walks of life.

“All I ask them to do is be good husbands, dads and community members,” DeRossett confided. “Football is s bonus.”

Former Prestonsburg quarterback Michael Burchett ranks as one of the top young coaches in college football and took the time to visit with DeRossett earlier in the month.

“Michael Burchett has time to eat lunch with you; that guy is at WVU (Western Virginia University) coaching quarterbacks and thinks enough about you to give you a call, those are the good things about coaching,” DeRossett added. “It’s about the relationships you build and seeing these guys go on and be successful. Our fieldhouse and sideline is full of guys who have laid it on the line for their school and come back and encourage our current players. Football creates great bonds that will last a lifetime. People who have not played the game just don’t understand it. The funny thing about all of them is that they are a little jealous, too. They see coach giving out some new hats and here they come. They don’t ask, but you know they want one, so I keep them hanging for a while and then give them one.”

DeRossett enjoys following his former players.

“Jarredd Jarrell even stopped by to a rousing welcome,” DeRossett exclaimed. “I coached that guy hard and he came back and hugged me. We laughed and talked for two hours but I couldn’t get him to stop by the house for Linda’s birthday. He and Big T (Thomas Spears) are doing great playing for UPIKE. I love seeing them all and like Dalton Frasure, who is at MSU, they take some time to talk to our guys about hard work and their futures. We don’t go around beating our chest but we have a special program here at Prestonsburg.”

Former Blackcats Thomas Spears (second from left) and Jarredd Jarrell (second from right) visited the Prestonsburg football program’s fieldhouse earlier in the week. Spears and Jarrell are pictured with Prestonsburg assistant coach Jim Tom Allen and Blackcat head coach John DeRossett. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_PrestonsburgFootball-1.jpg Former Blackcats Thomas Spears (second from left) and Jarredd Jarrell (second from right) visited the Prestonsburg football program’s fieldhouse earlier in the week. Spears and Jarrell are pictured with Prestonsburg assistant coach Jim Tom Allen and Blackcat head coach John DeRossett. Former Blackcats Ronnie Jessie Newsome, Paul Stanley, Thomas Spears and Dalton Frasure are pictured with Prestonsburg assistant coach Jim Tom Allen and P’burg head coach John DeRossett. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_PrestonsburgFootball-2.jpg Former Blackcats Ronnie Jessie Newsome, Paul Stanley, Thomas Spears and Dalton Frasure are pictured with Prestonsburg assistant coach Jim Tom Allen and P’burg head coach John DeRossett.

Prestonsburg alums return home over holiday break

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.