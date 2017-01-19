EKU student-athletes excel

RICHMOND – For the 10th straight semester, more than 300 Eastern Kentucky University student-athletes combined for a grade-point-average of 3.0 or better. The cumulative GPA for EKU student-athletes in the fall of 2016 was 3.102, which tied for the second highest Fall GPA on record.

Thirteen of 17 athletic teams posted a cumulative GPA above 3.0.

“Eastern Kentucky University student-athletes competing on the fields and courts garner the most attention today, but it is the work in the classroom that is our first core mission to these young men and women, and their parents,” Director of Athletics Stephen Lochmueller said. “The stellar grade-point-averages of our student-athletes this past semester is a testament of their dedication to be champions in the classroom.”

Three teams posted their highest fall semester GPA ever. The soccer team, while winning the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, accumulated a 3.583 GPA, its second-highest GPA of any semester ever. The volleyball team’s GPA of 3.567 was a record for the fall semester and also its second-highest of any semester ever. The men’s basketball team posted a 2.865 GPA, the program’s best fall mark and its second-highest of any semester ever.

The soccer team’s 3.583 GPA was the highest among Eastern’s 17 sports this past fall. Meanwhile, the men’s golf team was tops among the eight men’s programs with a 3.482 GPA.

Fifty-one student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester, which is the most-ever during the fall semester. Overall 198, or 63.05 percent, ended the semester with a GPA of 3.0 or above. A new Dean’s List record of 126 was established, beating the previous best of 118 which was set in the spring of 2014.

“I want to also recognize the outstanding work of Monika Banbel and the staff in the Chad Bratzke Student-Athlete Academic Success Center,” Lochmueller said. “Their dedication and overwhelming desire to help our student-athletes achieve academic success is second to none!”

In competition, Eastern claimed three OVC Championships during the fall 2016 semester.

Colonels continue stellar academic performance