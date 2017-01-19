Archery added as UPIKE’s 22nd sport

PIKEVILLE – Archery, one of the nation’s fastest growing collegiate sports, is coming to the University of Pikeville next fall and will be coached by Chicago native Jon Woods.

Woods was introduced to the sport at a young age and has gone on to train USA Archery instructors and coach hundreds of archers in community park district programs that he created in the Chicago area.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be UPIKE’s first archery Coach.,” said Woods. “I want to thank the university’s administration for its support in allowing me to take on this new endeavor and for providing me with the leadership to build an excellent program.”

While Woods was first introduced to archery as a Boy Scout of America, his professional career began as a Recreation Coordinator for the Illinois Department of National Resources.

Woods was a multi-sport student-athlete in high school, participating in baseball, basketball, football, track & field and wrestling. He continued his collegiate career in football and track, earning a biology degree from Oberlin (Ohio) College and Master’s degree in Intercultural Service, Leadership and Organizational Leadership from World Learning SIT (Vermont) along the way.

“We’re excited about the addition of archery on campus next fall,” said UPIKE Athletic Director Robert Staggs. “It’s a great fit geographically and provides us with another excellent activity for our current and prospective students. Not only can students excel in archery while on campus, but it’s a lifelong sport that they can take with them long after earning their degrees.”

Archery, which will be co-ed, will become UPIKE’s 22nd varsity sport offering, joining eSports as the latest additions to the department since 2014. It also takes the place of women’s lacrosse, which was dropped last year.

UPIKE is set to become the sixth collegiate athletic department in Kentucky to sponsor archery as the sport continues to grow in the state after being added to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s offerings in 2012.

The Bears plan to join the United States Collegiate Archery Association where they will compete in regional and national championships in three divisions, including 3D, indoor and outdoor events.

Those interested in joining or learning more about UPIKE’s archery program can contact Coach Woods at jonwoods@upike.edu or 708-309-0065.

Woods to guide Bears’ new program