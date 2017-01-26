Hot-shooting Raiders dominate Jenkins, 79-54

JENKINS – South Floyd remained in the win column on the road on Tuesday night, defeating host Jenkins 79-54 in a boys’ high school basketball game.

The Raiders shot 57.1 percent (36-of-63) from the field en route to the victory.

With the win, South Floyd improved to 12-9.

Jenkins dropped to with the loss.

South Floyd shot 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from 3-point range. The Raiders won convincingly despite shooting only 38.5 percent (5-of-13) from the free throw line.

JR Tackett led South Floyd with a game-high 18 points. Tackett was one of four Raiders to reach double figures in the scoring column. Accompanying Tackett in double figures for the Raiders, Brady Conn and Shane Kidd scored 16 points apiece and Jake Collins contributed 13 points. Conn, one of the state’s leading rebounders, recorded a double-double, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

South Floyd moved ahead early, outscoring Jenkins 22-9 in the first quarter. The Raiders eventually doubled up Jenkins in the opening half. South Floyd led 44-22 at halftime and carried a commanding 70-37 lead out of the third period.

Additional scorers for South Floyd in the win were James Isaac (six points), Kyle Isaac (six points), Blake Johnson (four points) and Dalton Boyd (two points).

Dallas Simon paced Jenkins with a game-high 23 points.

Payton Rise was the only other Cavalier to reach double figures in the scoring column, posting 11 points in the lopsided loss

South Floyd is scheduled to host Betsy Layne for a 58th District game on Friday night. Tip-off for the South Floyd-Betsy Layne boys’ basketball matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Raider Arena.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jake_Collins.jpg

