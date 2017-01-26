Shepherd reaches 1,000 points at ALC

PIPPA PASSES – Alice Lloyd College senior Amber Shepherd joined the ALC women’s basketball 1,000 point club earlier in the month. A forward from Hueysville, Shepherd achieved the scoring milestone on January 3 during a River States Conference matchup against Ohio Christian University.

Shepherd currently leads the ALC women’s basketball team in scoring with a 13.8 points per game average. She was honored in a pre-game ceremony before the Alice Lloyd College women’s basketball team’s home game versus Rio Grande University on January 17.

Shepherd is the reigning Alice Lloyd College Female Athlete of the Week. She has led the ALC women’s basketball team throughout the 2016-17 season.

A 5-8 senior, Shepherd is a Johnson Central High School graduate. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Amber_Shepherd_with_Coaches.jpg

Senior from Hueysville set to graduate in May

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.