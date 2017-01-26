Rebels overcome deficit to win

EASTERN – Allen Central overcame a deficit with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Jackson City 67-59 in a boys’ high school basketball game at J.E. Campbell Arena on Tuesday night.

With the win, Allen Central improved to 8-14.

Jackson City improved to 6-15 with the loss.

Ethan Smith-Mills hit the front end of a pair of free throws to allow the Rebels to overcome the deficit in the game’s final frame.

Smith-Mills and Dylan Caudill led Allen Central with 17 points apiece. Caudill also pulled down a dozen rebounds to register a double-double.

Cameron Nelson, a junior guard, registered a double-double of his own, scoring 15 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds for the Rebels.

Allen Central and Jackson City swapped leads throughout the game. But the Rebels finished strong, outscoring Jackson City 23-12 in the final quarter.

Chipping in offensively for the Rebels, Kolby Slone, Allen May and Chase Caudill combined for an additional18 rebounds. The trio of Slone, May and Chase Caudill accounted for six points in the final quarter as the Rebels finished strong.

Camron Turner, one of the top scorers in the 14th Region, paced Jackson City with 20 points. Albert Turner scored 14 points and Jerry Fraley added 13 points for the Tigers.

Allen Central will host Prestonsburg in a 58th District boys’ basketball matchup on Friday night. Tip-off for the Allen Central-Prestonsburg boys’ basketball game is set for 7:30 p.m.

15th Region Boys’ Basketball Records

(Through January 25)

Johnson Central (16-6)

Lawrence County (14-8)

Magoffin County (13-7)

East Ridge (13-7)

Shelby Valley (13-7)

Sheldon Clark (13-9)

Pikeville (12-6)

South Floyd (12-9)

Pike County Central (11-9)

Phelps (9-11)

Belfry (8-11)

Allen Central (8-14)

Paintsville (6-12)

Prestonsburg (5-14)

Betsy Layne (2-17)

Piarist School (1-17)

Allen May (55) put up a shot for Allen Central during the Rebels’ home game versus Jackson City on Tuesday night. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Allen_May.jpg Allen May (55) put up a shot for Allen Central during the Rebels’ home game versus Jackson City on Tuesday night. Allen Central’s Cameron Nelson (20) went in for a lay-up on Tuesday night. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cameron_Nelson.jpg Allen Central’s Cameron Nelson (20) went in for a lay-up on Tuesday night. Dylan Caudill (11) delivered a shot for the Allen Central Rebels. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dylan_Caudill.jpg Dylan Caudill (11) delivered a shot for the Allen Central Rebels.

Allen Central downs Jackson City, 67-59

By Greg Moore Contributing Writer

Greg Moore is a contributing writer/photographer for The Floyd County Times. He may be reached via email at greg_moore@icloud.com.

Greg Moore is a contributing writer/photographer for The Floyd County Times. He may be reached via email at greg_moore@icloud.com.