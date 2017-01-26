P’burg trio excels in weightlifting meet

PRESTONSBURG – Three members of the Prestonsburg High School baseball team excelled in a weightlifting event over the weekend. PHS seniors Scott Stapleton, Bailey Slone and Reece Ison each thrived in No Retreat, No Surrender, an event held at Iron Warehouse Gym in Ashland.

The trio trains at Pro-Fitness in Prestonsburg. Personal trainer Corey Hayes (Hayes Training Systems) has been assisting Stapleton, Slone and Ison with a training regime for strengthening to prepare for upcoming 2017 high school baseball season. The three Blackcats heard about the Ashland meet in October 2016 and started training to compete in the event.

Stapleton set records for his division in Squat, Bench, Deadlift and Total.

Ison set records for his division in Squat, Deadlift and Total.

Slone set a record for his division in Bench.

Stapleton and Slone have already signed with the Alice Lloyd College baseball program. Ison remains undecided but will continue to play baseball at the collegiate level.

Scott Stapleton, Bailey Slone and Reece Ison competed in the No Retreat, No Surrender weightlifting meet at Iron Warehouse Gym in Ashland over the weekend. Cameron Blackburn, who also trains, attended the event. Scott Stapleton set multiple records during a weightlifting meet held in Ashland on Saturday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Weightlifting.jpg Scott Stapleton, Bailey Slone and Reece Ison competed in the No Retreat, No Surrender weightlifting meet at Iron Warehouse Gym in Ashland over the weekend. Cameron Blackburn, who also trains, attended the event. Scott Stapleton set multiple records during a weightlifting meet held in Ashland on Saturday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Scott_Stapleton.jpg

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

