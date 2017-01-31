Frasure among 43 MSU football players honored for academic work

MOREHEAD – The Morehead State University football program has placed 43 student-athletes on the 2016 Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll. Five-hundred seventy-six (576) players from 11 institutions were honored for their work in the classroom during the first semester. Among the honorees for MSU is freshman tight end Dalton Frasure, a Prestonsburg High School graduate.

MSU freshmen Kole Carter, Jovon Cobbs and Kyle Gilbert, senior Armand Walker and junior Jake Sutherland posted perfect 4.0 grade-point averages in the fall.

Athletic directors and coaches established the PFL Academic Honor Roll as a way to recognize the league’s outstanding student-athletes. The honor roll includes all individuals who participated in football and recorded at least a 3.0 GPA during the fall semester.

Dalton Frasure http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dalton_Frasure-1.jpg Dalton Frasure