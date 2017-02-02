EKU recruiting class includes three Pirates, one Golden Eagle

RICHMOND – The Eastern Kentucky University football program added a talented group of players earlier in the week, including three Belfry Pirates and one Johnson Central Golden Eagle. Eastern Kentucky University Coach Mark Elder announced his 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday.

“I’m really fired up about this class,” Elder said. “We addressed some needs we definitely needed to address. Up front was a major emphasis for us on both sides of the football. Games are won and lost, and championships are won and lost, in the trenches. We signed a number of really good players on the defensive line that will be able to come in and help us right away. On the offensive line, we added a lot of depth. A couple of guys will come in and compete right away for playing time. We wanted to add big guys up front, with length and have athletic ability.”

The group of new Colonels includes 19 players that received all-state honors in their respective home states. The class includes 11 defensive linemen, seven offensive linemen, five wide receivers, five running backs, four linebackers, three quarterbacks, two tight ends, one kicker and one long snapper.

“We were competing with a lot of teams at this level and competing with some FBS programs, and won some of those battles,” said Elder. “That was really good to see that not only can we compete at the upper echelon of FCS for these guys, but there were a handful of guys with FBS offers that turned down those opportunities to be a part of something special here at Eastern Kentucky.”

The 19 that earned all-state recognition are Christopher Anthony (OL), Graham Ashkettle (OL), Jackson Beerman (WR), Alonzo Booth (RB), Ethan Bradds (TE), Sean Cleasant Jr. (DL), Steven Crowder (LB), Azjai Cooper (WR), Quinten Floyd (DL), Ray Horton (DL), Garrett Kruczek (QB), Jason Lewis (RB), Cade Sanchez (OL), Collin Sanchez (TE), Tucker Schroeder (OL), Jordan Scott (OL), LJ Scott (RB), BK Smith (WR), and Landon White (K). Booth was also runner-up for Mr. Football in Ohio. Horton and Scott helped to lead the Belfry High School football program throughout their prep careers. The class also includes another Belfry Pirate, Cameron Catron, along with Johnson Central Golden Eagle Gunner Slone.

“Our formula for recruiting is for it to be a long process,” Elder said. “We want to really get to know these young men before they come in. Their character, what they are going to bring to the program beyond how fast they run and how big they are, is extremely important to us. We have been recruiting the guys that signed with us for a long time. The offers came at varying times, but by in large these are guys we’ve been recruiting for six months, eight months, a year, and some of them I even recruited before I got here. We had many commitments coming out of the summer that all stuck with us.”

Nine states are represented in the recruiting class, including 17 from Kentucky, six from Ohio, four from Tennessee, three from Alabama and North Carolina, two each from Florida and Indiana, and one each from Maryland and Virginia.

“As I talked about just over a year ago when I was hired, we’re going to put an emphasis on Kentucky,” Elder said. “We want to, as much as we can, stay in state. That will always be predicated on how many players are good enough to help us go win a championship. We had a lot of success thus far in landing Kentucky kids that are very good football players and have the attributes we need to compete at a high level.”

The group consists of 23 players that signed National Letters of Intent, four mid-year transfers and 12 walk-ons. The three Football Bowl Subdivision transfers are Kruczek (Central Florida), Lewis (Arizona State) and LJ Scott (Louisville).

Kruczek was a three-star product according to 247Sports after a year of junior college play. Coming out of high school, Lewis was ranked by Scout.com as the No. 15 running back and the No. 100 overall national prospect and was listed by ESPN as the No. 47 athlete prospect in the nation. As a prep athlete, Scott was considered one of the top-rated prospects in the state of Ohio, earning a three-star ranking by Rivals.com, while being selected as the 47th-best player in the country at the running back position.