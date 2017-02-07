Lady Blackcats edge South Floyd, 68-65

HI HAT – The Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats edged the South Floyd Lady Raiders 68-65 in a 58th District/Floyd County Conference girls’ basketball on the road at Raider Arena on Friday night

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 6-18 overall and 4-2 in the 58th District/Floyd County Conference.

South Floyd dropped to 17-7 overall and 5-1 in the district/conference with the loss.

Prestonsburg’s Allison Hall led all scorers with a game-high 22 points on nine field goals and a four-of-seven shooting effort from the foul line. Jana Jarvis contributed 18 points for the Lady Blackcats, hitting on two three-pointers and four shots from within the arc. Reesce Endicott added 13 points and eighth-grader Alivia Slone netted eight points for Prestonsburg as the Lady Blackcats handed South Floyd its only district/conference loss of the 2016-17 season.

Jessie Tackett and Kaylee Moore paced the Lady Raiders with 18 points apiece. Both South Floyd players were perfect from the free throw line. They were followed in scoring by Katie Moore with 13 points and Cheyann Light with 10 points in the district/conference game. Tackett, Light and Brooke Stumbo each dished out four assists for the Lady Raiders.

Defensively, Light recorded four steals for the Lady Raiders in the short effort. Kaylee Moore pulled down nine rebounds with Katie Moore and Cheyenne Light finishing with five boards apiece.

South Floyd will play host to Lawrence County on Friday night. Prestonsburg entered the week poised to host Belfry on Monday night.

P’burg deals Lady Raiders first district/conference loss

By Greg Moore Contributing Writer

Greg Moore is a contributing writer/photographer for The Floyd County Times. He may be reached via email at greg_moore@icloud.com.

