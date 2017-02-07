Hager is hero for Blackcats

HI HAT – Prestonsburg came from behind to beat South Floyd on the road at Raider Arena Friday night, winning on a 3-pointer as time expired. With his team trailing 50-49 with less than three seconds left on the clock, Prestonsburg senior Wesley Hager drained a desperation long-range shot to lift the Blackcats past the Raiders 52-50.

Prestonsburg improved to 6-18 overall and closed 58th District/Conference play 3-3.

South Floyd improved to 14-10 overall and 4-2 in the district/conference.

Rivals South Floyd and Allen Central finished atop the district/conference standings.

South Floyd didn’t score on shots taken beyond the arc and hit 46 percent of its attempts from the field. The Raiders shot 50 percent from the free throw line. During the closing seconds of the matchup, South Floyd missed the front end of a couple of free throw opportunities. Successful South Floyd foul shots late in the game could have put the contest out of reach for the visiting Blackcats.

The Blackcats were led in scoring by Hager, who finished with 15 points. Chandler Nelson and Austin Endicott also reached double figures, finishing with 11 points each for the Blackcats. Prestonsburg went 9-for-15 from the free throw line and hit four 3-pointers, including the game-winning shot as time expired.

South Floyd’s Brady Conn led all scorers with a game-high 23 points on 83 percent shooting from the field. Conn also pulled down eight rebounds for the Raiders. J.R. Tackett added 13 points, five assists, and three steals for South Floyd in the loss. The remaining 14 points for South Floyd came from three other players as only five Raiders dented the scoring column.

The South Floyd Raiders will host Magoffin County on Thursday night.

The Prestonsburg Blackcats will host the Piarist School on Thursday night in another local boys’ high school basketball game.

Senior Wes Hager (10) drained a game-winning shot to vault Prestonsburg past host South Floyd on Friday night. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Raiders-1.jpg Senior Wes Hager (10) drained a game-winning shot to vault Prestonsburg past host South Floyd on Friday night. Brady Conn (23), one of the state’s leading rebounders, lofted a shot for the South Floyd Raiders. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Raiders-4.jpg Brady Conn (23), one of the state’s leading rebounders, lofted a shot for the South Floyd Raiders. Blake Slone (45) worked to haul in a rebound for the Prestonsburg Blackcats. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SouthFloydBoys.jpg Blake Slone (45) worked to haul in a rebound for the Prestonsburg Blackcats.

By Greg Moore Contributing Writer

Greg Moore is a contributing writer/photographer for The Floyd County Times. He may be reached via email at greg_moore@icloud.com.

