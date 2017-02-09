Visiting Ladycats fall to Greenup County

LLOYD – The Betsy Layne Ladycats’ bid to remain in the win column over the weekend proved to be unsuccessful. Host Greenup County pulled away to beat the Ladycats 50-40 in a late-season girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday.

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 11-13.

Greenup County improved to 10-13 with the win.

Homestanding Greenup County won despite shooting only 27.7 percent (13-of-47) from the field. The Lady Musketeers were 4-of-23 (17.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Greenup County shot 55.6 percent (20-of-36) from the free throw line.

Inside, Greenup County outrebounded Betsy Layne 43-38.

Zaph Brooke led a balanced Greenup County attack with a team-high 12 points. Brooke was the only Lady Musketeer to reach double figures in the scoring column.

Gracie Haywood narrowly missed reaching double figures for Greenup County, netting nine points.

Aiding the Greenup County offensive effort, Holly Bryant and Madison Hill added six points apiece.

Bryant and Grace Jackson pulled down 10 rebounds apiece for the Lady Musketeers.

Jackson and Haley Valandingham rounded out the Betsy Layne individual scoring, chipping in seven points and six points, respectively.

Betsy Layne shot 38.5 percent (15-of-39) from the field. The Ladycats were 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from the free throw line.

Both Destiny Compton and Megan Frazier recorded double-doubles for the Ladycats. Compton paced Betsy Layne with a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds. Following Compton in the Betsy Layne scoring column, Megan Frazier scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds of her own.

Caroline Ariaz, Kaitlin Kidd and Alex Sisco rounded out the Betsy Layne scoring with four points apiece.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

