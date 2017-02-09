Bobcats suffers worst loss of season to Greenup County

LLOYD – Greenup County, under the direction of head coach Harold Tackett, a Floyd County native, remains a strong contender in the 16th Region. The Musketeers rolled past a Floyd County opponent on Saturday, defeating visiting Betsy Layne 89-39 in a boys’ high school basketball matchup.

Betsy Layne, which suffered its worst loss thus far in the 2016-17 season, slipped to 3-21.

Greenup County improved to 17-7.

Greenup County shot 55.7 percent (34-of-61) from the field. The Musketeers were 7-of-23 (30.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Greenup County shot 93.3 percent (14-of-15) from the free throw line.

Owning an advantage inside, Greenup County outrebounded Betsy Layne 31-27.

Sharing game-high scoring honors, teammates Michael Hubbert and Gage Hughes led Greenup County with 26 points apiece. Accompanying Hubbert and Hughes in double figures, Jherrell Jackson scored 13 points and Eli Lanning netted 11 points for the Musketeers.

Hubbert recorded a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds for Greenup County in the convincing victory.

Betsy Layne shot only 28 percent (14-of-50) from the field. The Bobcats were 5-of-22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from the free throw line.

Grant Orsborn led Betsy Layne with 14 points. Orsborn was the only Bobcat to reach double figures in the scoring column.

Jordan Kendrick scored eight points and Joshua Hall added six points for Betsy Layne in the lopsided loss.

Other scorers for the Bobcats were Nathaniel Mims (four points), Nathan Hall (three points), Byron Hammond (three points) and Colby Bentley (one point).

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

