Conn, Collins lead South Floyd past Jackson City

JACKSON – Jake Collins and Brady Conn scored 25 points apiece to lead South Floyd past host Jackson City 92-63 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday.

Familiar foes, South Floyd and Jackson City hail from neighboring regions.

With the win, South Floyd improved to 14-10.

Jackson City dropped to 7-18 with the loss.

In addition to his 25 points, Conn pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds for the Raiders. Conn remains one of the state’s top rebounders.

South Floyd shot 55.4 percent (41-of-74) from the field. The Raiders were 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) from 3-point range.

South Floyd shot 40 percent (6-of-15) from the free throw line.

Dominating inside, South Floyd outrebounded Jackson City 46-36.

South Floyd featured four scorers in double figures as J.R. Tackett delivered 15 points and Blake Johnson contributed 11 points.

Blade Slone scored five points and Elijah Cotton contributed three points for the Raiders.

Rounding out the South Floyd individual scoring, Dalton Boyd, James Isaac, Kyle Isaac and Shane Kidd chipped in two points apiece.

The Raiders forced Jackson City to play from behind throughout the non-district boys’ high school basketball contest.

Jackson City shot 35 percent (21-of-60) from the field. The Tigers were 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Jackson City shot 65.2 percent (15-of-23) from the free throw line.

Camron Turner paced Jackson City with a team-high 22 points. Joining Turner in double figures for the Tigers, Jerry Fraley posted 18 points.

Bradley Stamper, who pulled down a team-best 13 rebounds for the Tigers, flipped in seven points.

