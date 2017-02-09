Lady Raiders handle Jackson City, 61-35

JACKSON – The South Floyd Lady Raiders landed back in the win column on the road over the weekend, defeating the Jackson City Lady Tigers 61-35 on Saturday.

With the win, South Floyd improved to 17-7.

Jackson City slipped to 5-18 with the loss.

Visiting South Floyd shot 40.4 percent (23-of-57) from the field. The Lady Raiders were 2-of-10 (20 percent) from 3-point range

South Floyd shot 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from the free throw line.

Thriving inside, South Floyd outrebounded Jackson City 46-28.

The Lady Raiders secured a lead early and gradually pulled away for the win.

South Floyd featured nine different scorers, three of whom reached double figures. Taylor Berger led South Floyd with a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Jesse Tackett scored 12 points and Brooke Stumbo contributed 11 points for the Lady Raiders in the impressive win.

Additional scorers for South Floyd were Katie Moore (seven points), Cheyann Light (six points), Kaylee Moore (five points), Kansas Stumbo (three points), Kennedy Blevins (two points) and Emily Branham (two points).

Katie Moore and Kaylee Moore helped to pace the Lady Raiders on the backboards, grabbing 10 rebounds apiece.

Homestanding Jackson City shot only 31 percent (13-of-42) from the field. The Lady Tigers were 0-for-3 from 3-point range.

Jackson City shot 45 percent (9-of-20) from the free throw line.

BreAnna Tincher led Jackson City with nine points as no Lady Tiger reached double figures in the scoring column,

Another Lady Tiger, Haley Turner, chipped in eight points.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

