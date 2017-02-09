Reigning region champ Valley turns back Betsy Layne

ROBINSON CREEK – Shelby Valley wouldn’t allow visiting Betsy Layne to get going offensively during a late-season girls’ high school basketball game earlier in the week. Host Shelby Valley pulled away to beat the Ladycats 78-51 on Monday night.

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 11-14.

Shelby Valley improved to 20-4 with the win.

Reigning 15th Region champion Shelby Valley shot 48.4 percent (30-of-62) from the field. The Lady Kats were 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Shelby Valley shot 47.1 percent (8-of-17) from the free throw line.

Four Lady Kats reached double figures in the scoring column. Leading Shelby Valley to the win, Cassidi Wright scored a game-high 22 points.

Kayla Newsome netted 16 points, Kyleigh Tackett tossed in 13 points and Cassidy Rowe contributed 10 points for the Lady Kats in the victory.

Betsy Layne faced a tough task in the road game versus Shelby Valley. The Ladycats were forced to play from behind throughout the 15th Region girls’ basketball contest.

Betsy Layne shot 45.2 percent (19-of-42) from the field. The Ladycats were 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 50 percent (9-of-18) from the free throw line.

Megan Frazier led Betsy Layne with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Joining Frazier in double figures for the Ladycats, Destiny Compton contributed 10 points.

Lauryn Hill and Kaitlin Kidd netted five points apiece for the Ladycats. Other scorers for Betsy Layne in the loss were Summer Johnson (four points), Alex Sisco (four points) and Caroline Ariaz (two points).

Shelby Valley and Betsy Layne will compete in separate district tournaments later in the month.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

