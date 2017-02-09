Rebels celebrate 2017 season

PRESTONSBURG – The Allen Central High School football program held its postseason banquet at Quality Inn on Sunday. During the banquet, Allen Central Coach Jeremy Hall and his coaching staff honored and recognized several players.

Allen Central, under the direction of Hall and his staff, compiled an 8-2 regular-season record during its final campaign.

A breakdown of the award-winners from the Allen Central football banquet follows.

Most Improved Player: Henry Whitaker.

Offensive Player of the Year: Dylan Caudill.

Defensive Player of the Year: Steven Howard.

Rebel Man Award: Brodey Smith.

The Iceman Award: Josh King.

Specialist Award: Jesse Brown.

Lineman of the Year: Seth Turner.

Most Improved Lineman: Ethan Howard.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Bryce Moore.

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Cameron Evans.

Rookie of the Year: Kolby Slone.

Impact Player: Dustin Huff.

Impact Player: Trevor Varney.

All-District: Dylan Caudill, Jesse Brown, Steven Howard, Seth Turner, Cameron Evans, Brodey Smith, Josh King.

All-District Honorable Mention: Bryce Moore, Ethan Howard, Trevor Varney, Allen May.

60-Plus Tackles in a Season: Steven Howard, Josh King.

Iron Man Club: Brodey Smith, Bryce Moore, Allen May, Preston Peters, Jesse Brown, Trevor Varney, Austin Branham, Steven Howard, Cameron Evans, Chase Caudill.

Steven Howard was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year. Trevor Varney was honored as an Impact Player. All-district honorees were among those honored during the Allen Central High School football program's banquet held over the weekend. Dustin Huff was honored as an Impact Player. Kolby Slone was named the Rookie of the Year. Dylan Caudill was honored as the Offensive Player of the Year. Henry Whitaker earned the Most Improved Player Award.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

