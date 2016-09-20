Interapt TEKY opens training facility

PAINTSVILLE – The highly-anticipated ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Interapt TechHire program on the Big Sandy Community and Technical College – Mayo Campus took place Monday. The company, with headquarters in Louisville, is partnering with Big Sandy Community and Technical College to develop the workforce in Eastern Kentucky.

The company will use part of BSCTC Mayo Campus’ facility as a training center for individuals selected for the internship program. The tech company works with coding and makes apps for cell phones. The opening of the facility is a critical part of the TEKY program. Candidates accepted into TechHire Eastern Kentucky (TEKY) will be paid to learn coding, work at an internship and be hired as a full-time employee upon successful completion of the internship.

The first TEKY class can expect to work between six and eight hours of class time per day. EKCEP (Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc.) is providing the funding, primarily through two coal mining and community impact national emergency grants and integration into the federal workforce development system through its various initiatives and the Kentucky Career Center JobSight regional workforce network.

To be qualified for TEKY, applicants must reside in one of the following counties: Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

The first internship program will be two groups of 25 interns for a total of 50. The current plan is to provide seven additional rounds of internships over four years, totaling 400.

“We are willing to put forth the time and effort to invest in the people of Eastern Kentucky, because we believe there is talent here,” said Ankur Gopal, CEO of Interapt. “This is not just an internship program. This is an Interapt hiring program. If applicants successfully complete both the 20-week initial internship program and the four-month extended internship, they we be hired as an employee of Interapt.”

For more information on Interpart, visit www.interapt.com .

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.