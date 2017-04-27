LeMaster among three UPIKE track and field athletes honored

PIKEVILLE – On the eve of the 2017 Mid-South Conference Track & Field Championships, three University of Pikeville student-athletes were named Academic All-MSC, league officials announced on Wednesday.

On the men’s side, Chris Leadford is a UPIKE award winner and on the women’s side, Molly Frank and Piarist School gradiate Shelby LeMaster are Academic All-MSC selections.

It is Leadford and Frank’s second academic honor from the MSC, while LeMaster grabbed the award in her first season of being eligible.

In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and have achieved at least sophomore academic status.

The trio, along with other UPIKE student-athletes, are currently competing in the MSC Championships in Williamsburg. The Bears announced the hiring of Chris Easley as head track & field coach in early April. Easley is expanding the existing programs into two full rosters that will compete at various events.

