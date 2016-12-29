Spradlin guides Morehead State to win over Asbury

MOREHEAD – Morehead State defeated in-state rival Asbury 120-77 in a men’s college basketball game at Johnson Arena on Wednesday night.

“We took care of business,” said interim head coach Preston Spradlin, a Betsy Layne High School graduate. “We got out of here with a win.”

Senior forward Treshaad Williams connected on a perfect 12-of-12 shots from the field, good for a career-high 24 points. The 6-foot-5 Nashville, Ga. native added eight rebounds, two assists and a block over just 19 minutes as a starter.

“(Treshaad) does everything that you ask him to do,” Spradlin said. “I’m happy for him.”

The Eagles outrebounded Asbury 76-43, while shooting over 50 percent from the floor for the sixth time this season. Asbury’s 14-for-53 (.264) three-point shooting bested Morehead State’s 3-for-16 (.188) performance, but was not enough to keep the Eagles from the season’s second largest margin of victory.

Six Morehead State players scored in double-digits, including DeJuan Marrero (16), Lamontray Harris (15), Ty’Quan Bitting (15), Jordan Walker (15), and Ronnye Beamon (10). Harris’ career-high 14 rebounds and Marrero’s 10 were good for the only double-doubles of the contest. Walker added six assists while senior guard Xavier Moon logged five.

The Eagles will finish non-conference play with a 3-9 record, opening Ohio Valley Conference competition at UT Martin on Saturday. Morehead State will tip off with UT Martin at 7 p.m. ET as the second part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.